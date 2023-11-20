LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Mission Bend Branch Library, will be closed Thursday through Sunday, November 23 through 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Monday, November 27.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies and music, downloading e-books, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734