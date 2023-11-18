Mark Welsh Named as Sole Finalist for Texas A&M University President

Interim A&M President has served as Bush School Dean, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents unanimously approved Mark A. Welsh III on Friday as the sole finalist for the position of President of Texas A&M University.

“The Board is confident in General Welsh’s abilities to take Texas A&M to even greater heights,” Chairman Bill Mahomes said. “Everything points to him being the perfect person for this pivotal moment in the history of our beloved flagship.”

Chancellor John Sharp recommended to regents in a special-called meeting that Welsh become the sole finalist to lead the university.

Under state law, regents must name a finalist at least 21 days prior to making an appointment final at a subsequent meeting.

Sharp said he has been impressed with Welsh’s service as A&M’s interim president since July.

“Even in an interim role, General Welsh has moved decisively and effectively to advance the university’s mission,” Sharp said. “He has earned the trust of faculty, staff, students and former students and added to his long-standing reputation as a thoughtful, common-sense and collaborative leader.”

Prior to becoming interim president, Welsh was dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service since 2016. His service as dean followed a four-decade career in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a fighter pilot, a four-star general and Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Additionally, Welsh commanded the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and NATO’s Air Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. And he served as associate director of military affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency as well as commandant of the United States Air Force Academy.

After the Board’s action Friday, Welsh released the following statement:

“Serving as interim president for the last several months has been an incredible privilege, and I’m truly honored to be named as the sole finalist for President of Texas A&M University. I love this university and everything it represents, and I’m grateful to the Board of Regents and Chancellor Sharp for their confidence in me. While I’m excited by the possibility of leading this remarkable institution in a more permanent capacity, I value the comprehensive decision-making process that will occur over the next few weeks.”

