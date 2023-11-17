Galveston to Bring Washed Ashore Sculptures back to the Island

Five larger than life creations crafted from plastic waste to be on display from Dec. 15 through March 31.

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas (Nov. 14, 2023) – Back by popular demand, Oregon-based non-profit Washed Ashore and the Park Board have partnered to bring five sculptures to Galveston just in time for the holidays.

The traveling exhibit will feature fan favorites like Rosa the bald eagle and Gretta the great white — and two brand new pieces that have been added to the collection. The sculptures, most more than six feet tall, will be placed in areas for public viewing throughout the island at museums, parks, attractions and in outdoor spaces. There is no charge to view the sculptures.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Washed Ashore and bring these impressive and immersive creations back to the island,” Executive Director Tony Lyle said. “As a coastal destination, we understand the importance of educating the public about the hazards of plastic pollution in the world’s waterways.”

Similar Washed Ashore exhibits have been on display at prominent locations throughout the country including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, plus zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens. Its Galveston debut last year marked the first time the exhibit was not behind a paid gate in the United States.

Installation of the sculptures in Galveston is set to begin Dec. 15. Visit Galveston will be bringing back it’s Washed Ashore Challenge, encouraging spectators to see and engage with the art for a chance to win prizes. For more information go to www.visitgalveston.com .

About Galveston Island

Galveston Island is a historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston. The island is best known as a vacation destination, offering 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, Texas’ premier cruise port and one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, as well as a variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding. For more information on Galveston Island go to www.visitgalveston.com or call 1-888-GAL-ISLE.

About Washed Ashore

Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea is a non-profit organization committed to combating plastic pollution through art and education. Their mission is to build and exhibit aesthetically powerful art to educate a global audience about plastic pollution in the ocean and waterways and to spark positive changes in consumer habits. In ten years, Washed Ashore has processed over35 tons of plastic pollution from the Pacific Northwest’s ocean beaches to create over 85 works of art that are awakening the hearts and minds of viewers to the global marine debris crisis. Washed Ashore has exhibited their giant sculptures at many noteworthy venues including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Disney and many Zoos, Aquariums and Botanical Gardens across the United States.