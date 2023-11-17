Beau Joie Brut Champagne Received the Top Honor at the 21st Annual Wine Competition Event

NOV. 16, 2023 — HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition, showcasing the finest achievements in wine production across the globe. This year’s competition was held Nov. 10-12 at NRG Center and featured 2,985 entries from 22 countries.

The top honor of Grand Champion Best of Show was awarded to Beau Joie Brut Champagne AOC, NV. The Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show was awarded to Smith-Madrone Riesling, Spring Mountain District, 2018.

“The wine industry is a vital part of agriculture, which is one reason we’re incredibly proud to host one of the largest international wine competitions in the country, as it supports our mission of promoting agriculture,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “This year’s competition featured a number of incredible wines from across the world, some of which will be available to purchase at our Champion Wine Garden, presented by Frost Bank, during the 2024 Rodeo.”

This annual event attracts the best wine producers globally, making the selection process a true testament to the quality of wines presented. The panel of esteemed judges, composed of industry experts, winemakers, and connoisseurs, rigorously evaluated a wide range of wines across a bevy of categories including red, white, sparkling and more. Each wine was carefully assessed based on factors such as aroma, taste, appearance, and overall balance.

Of the 2,985 entries, the countries with the most entries were the United States, Italy and Chile. In addition, 539 entries came from Texas wineries and the 2024 featured region, Chile, had 161 entries.

The 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Champions included:

• Grand Champion Best of Show – Beau Joie Brut Champagne AOC, NV

• Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show – Smith-Madrone Riesling, Spring Mountain District, 2018

• Top Texas Wine – Meierstone Vineyards The Airship Red, Texas High Plains, 2021

• Top Red Wine – Marchesi di Barolo DOCG, 2018

• Top White Wine – Perissos Vineyards and Winery Winemaker’s Reserve Pape Blanc, Texas High Plains, 2022

• Top Sparkling Wine – Champagne Telmont Reserve Brut Champagne AOC, NV

• Top Dessert Wine – Quady Winery Essensia Orange Muscat, California, 2020

• Top Region Wine – TerraNoble CA1 Carmenere Andes, Colchagua Valley DO, 2020

• Top Value Wine – Animus Vinho Verde DOC, 2022

• Top Wine Company – E & J Gallo Winery

• Top Region Wine Company – Winebow Imports

• Top All-Around Winery – Nice Winery

• Top Texas Winery – Becker Vineyards

For a full list of all winners, please visit rodeohouston.com/rodeo-uncorked-wine.

Winning wines from the competition will take center stage at the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition on February 18 and will be sold at the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner on February 25. A selection of the Class Champion, Reserve Class Champions and medal-winning wines will also be available at the Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Garden, presented by Frost Bank, during the 2024 Rodeo. Additionally, the top-performing Texas wineries will also be invited to participate in Texas Wine Celebration Day in the Champion Wine Garden, February 29, 2024 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

These prestigious awards recognize the talent and dedication of winemakers who consistently strive for excellence in their craft. For more information, including interview opportunities, please contact Shelby Pipken at pipken@rodeohouston.com or 713.819.4773.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.