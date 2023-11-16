Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ surpasses $600 million in educational commitments

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials approved an educational commitment of $27,317,634 to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2024. With this commitment, the Rodeo will surpass a total of $600 million provided to Texas education since 1932.

“Being able to surpass $600 million is such an incredible achievement for our organization and reinforces our unwavering commitment to supporting Texas youth and education,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “We are so grateful for our 35,000 volunteers, sponsors, partners, donors and the greater Houston community who continue to support our charitable mission and help us reach new depths of giving year after year.”

The Rodeo’s 2024 educational commitment will award more than $14.6 million in scholarships, more than $9.5 million to junior show exhibitors, more than $2.6 million in educational program grants and more than $484,000 toward graduate assistantship programs.

2024 Educational Commitment:

Scholarships……………………………………………………………………… $14,618,000

Junior Show Exhibitors……………………………………………………….. $9,535,350

Educational Program Grants………………………………………………… $2,679,494

Graduate Assistantships………………………………………………………… $484,790

Total………………………………………………………………… . $27,317,634

Scholarships

More than 800 scholarships will be awarded through the Rodeo’s scholarship programs in 2024. As one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S., the Rodeo has presented more than 21,000 scholarships valued at more than $290 million since 1957.

Rodeo scholarship applications will be open between Dec. 5, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024. For full eligibility requirements, or to apply online, visit rodeohouston.com.

Junior Show Exhibitors

Education extends beyond the classroom, which is why the Rodeo supports students who demonstrate leadership as members of Texas 4-H or FFA. Each year, the Houston Livestock Show™ draws thousands of Texas 4-H and FFA exhibitors to compete at the world’s largest livestock show, each hoping to take home the coveted title of Houston Champion. Sizable prizes and premiums will be awarded to junior show exhibitors, including calf scramble contestants who participate in the 2024 Houston Livestock Show. Since 1932, nearly $210 million has been committed to exhibitors through premiums and calf scramble certificates.

Educational Program Grants

Grants are awarded to 501(c)(3) charities and accredited institutions of higher education that align with the Rodeo’s mission. The Rodeo’s 2024 grant recipients include the Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Camp For All, Houston Ballet, Small Steps Nurturing Center and University of Houston – Downtown, among others. To view the complete list, visit rodeohouston.com. To date, the Rodeo has presented over $89 million in research, grants and educational programs to more than 100 organizations and institutions in Texas.

Graduate Assistantships

Funds are awarded to graduate assistantship programs at 11 Texas universities, with each university program given the opportunity to administer the application and selection process. The selected universities for 2024 include: Angelo State University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Sul Ross State University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University – Commerce, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, Texas State University, Texas Tech University and West Texas A&M University. Since the 1970s, more than $16 million has been awarded to graduate assistantship programs in Texas.