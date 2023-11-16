Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston announces election of three new board members

HOUSTON, November 16, 2023 – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) announces the election of three new members of its Board of Directors. The Governance Committee of BGCGH recruited a diverse slate of candidates to join the board of Houston area’s leading youth development organization.

The new Board members represent the public and private sectors, including Assurance, Consulting, Energy, and Investments. They include:

Stephanie Chesnick , Americas Strategy and Transaction Energy & Resources Leader– EY

, Americas Strategy and Transaction Energy & Resources Leader– EY Colleen Smith, VP, Product Sales – Motiva Enterprise LLC

VP, Product Sales – Motiva Enterprise LLC Kevin Zlotnik, Chief Investment Officer – BZMZ Interests

“We are excited to welcome a new cohort of 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston board members, who bring a wealth of talent, expertise and drive to our organization,” says Kevin Hattery, President & CEO. “The group reflects the community we live in, which we greatly value, and they share a commitment to ensuring that all Boys & Girls Club members have the tools they need to be life- and workforce-ready.”

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, please visit www.bgcgh.org.

Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Bios

Stephanie Evans-Chesnick, EY Americas Strategy and Transactions Energy Resources Leader, is based in Houston, supporting organizations in developing and executing strategies to navigate the energy transition. For most of her 20 years at EY, Stephanie has advised clients on varying aspects of energy and infrastructure, with a key focus on energy transition. She’s worked with diverse clients including corporate developers, asset owners and operators, as well as financial sponsors providing capital to accelerate growth.

Prior to her current position, Stephanie held other leadership roles within EY. She is the current chair for the Strategy and Transactions Inclusiveness Steering Committee at Ernst & Young LLP and is a representative to the EY Americas Inclusiveness Advisory Council.

Stephanie earned a BBA in Business Honors and Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Colleen Smith, VP, Product Sales at Motiva Enterprises LLC, has over 30 years’ experience in various Oil & Gas downstream roles beginning her career with Shell Oil then transitioning to Motiva Enterprises, a Joint Venture between Shell Oil and Aramco. Since the JV separation in 2017, Colleen has held leadership roles as General Manager Marketing and Director of Base Oils.

Colleen has held board position for two fuels Joint Ventures including Tri Star in Nashville Tennessee and currently sits on the First Coast Energy board based out of Jacksonville Florida. She also serves as a Founding Member of Impact100 Houston.

A graduate of Texas Tech University with a BA in Advertising and minor in Marketing. She and her husband, Mark, of 21 years enjoy traveling, experiencing Houston’s ever-changing restaurant scenes and being with family & friends.

Kevin Zlotnik, Chief Investment Officer at BZMZ Interests, he manages a small staff of investment professionals allocating capital across all asset classes, including real estate, private equity, and fixed income. Also, Kevin serves as a member of the Investment Committee at BZMZ Interests.

After joining BZMZ Interests in 2015, Mr. Zlotnik oversaw the operations of the Sugar Land Skeeters professional baseball team until their successful sale in 2021 to the Houston Astros. Before BZMZ Interests, he received his MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin in 2015, where he acted as a portfolio manager on the MBA Investment Fund.

Before attending graduate school, he worked in the financial planning and analysis group for Constellation Energy, a Fortune 500 company based in Baltimore, MD. Mr. Zlotnik received his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from the University of Texas at Austin in 2010.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 50,000 youth aged 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our afterschool and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $10 per school year and $25 for the entire summer. We are a United Way funded partner. For more information, visit our website at www.bgcgh.org. At Boys & Girls Clubs, we do whatever it takes to build great futures!

BGCGH Social media handles:

Facebook: @BGCHouston

Twitter: @bgcghouston

Instagram: @bgchouston

Youtube: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston BGCGH

Linkedin: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Tik Tok: @BGCHouston

Hashtags:

#BGCGH #Whateverittakes #greatfutures #buildinggreatfutures