Anita Sabedra Team Hope Walk Saturday, November 18th

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Greater Houston Area Affiliate will be hosting the Anita Sabedra Team Hope Walk – Houston, TX, on Saturday, November 18th at 7:30 AM, at Middlebrook Greenbelt Park, 16203 Dunmoor Drive, Houston, TX 77059. It will be a day of family, food and fun for all ages, that will allow participants and supporters to come together, share stories, and learn more about Huntington’s disease and the vital work being done by HDSA.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $24 million for Huntington’s disease since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain that is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease all at once. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

“It is always epic to witness the passion of families in the HD community and how they come together at the Team Hope Walk event. Each time the pariticpants bring more energy and give newcomers soo much hope,” said Thomas Ritch, HDSA’s South Regional Development Officer. “Like at a family reunion, so much comfort is found through an embrace, after a long time away, catching up and walking together, each year.”

We would be honored if you could help us spread the word about this important event. Your coverage would help raise awareness about Huntington’s disease and the impact it has on families in our community. We would be happy to provide you with additional information, quotes, and interviews with our organizers and participants.

Thank you for your time and consideration. Let us know if you have any questions. We hope you will join us at the Anita Sabedra Team Hope Walk – Houston!

EVENT LINK: https://greaterhouston.hdsa.org/events/2023-team-hope-walk-houston-tx