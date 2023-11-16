A THANKSGIVING FEAST FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS AWAITS AT HOTEL ZAZA MEMORIAL CITY

WHO: Hotel ZAZA Memorial City

WHAT: Take the stress out of preparing the perfect Thanksgiving meal by dining at Hotel ZAZA’s Tipping Point Restaurant and Terrace! Relax and bask in the cozy ambiance of Hotel ZaZa Memorial City with family and friends on Thanksgiving, and enjoy dishes from a meticulously crafted menu. Enjoy a poolside view and take in the colorful holiday decor in the festive hotel foyer and lobby. After dark, witness the 3.5 million lights displayed on the hotel, The Lawn at Memorial City and throughout the district’s skyline as they transform into a winter wonderland.

Menu is as follows:

Starter

Caramelized Onion & Boursin Tarts

Soup

Roasted Pumpkin & Butternut Bisque Jumbo Lump Crab & Sherry Drizzle



Entrées

The Feast White or Dark Brined Turkey Meat Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing, Cranberry, & Parker House Rolls

Maple Glazed Double Cut Pork Chop Sweet Potato Casserole, Brown Butter, Brussel Sprouts, & Parker House Rolls



Sweets

Caramel Apple Pie Vanilla Ice Cream & Shaved Dark Chocolate

Warm Sticky Toffee Pudding Vanilla Ice Cream & Candied Pecans



To make a reservation, please visit

https://www.opentable.com/r/tipping-point-restaurant-and-terrace-houston.

WHERE: Hotel ZAZA Houston Memorial City at 9787 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024

WHEN: Thursday, November 23, 2023

LINKS:

Instagram: @ZaZaMemorialCity

Facebook: @HotelZaZaMemorialCity

Website: www.hotelzaza.com/houston-memorial-city

ABOUT HOTEL ZAZA HOUSTON MEMORIAL CITY:

The top choice among hotels in the Energy Corridor, Hotel ZAZA Memorial City offers a haven of oversized, well-appointed accommodations, thought-provoking art, and over 11,000 square feet of extraordinary meeting and event space. Bringing the style and service of a luxury resort to Houston and elevating the experience of business travel as well as weekend getaways and staycations, this unique boutique hotel boasts a collection of 159 guestrooms, including Concept Suites and The Magnificent Seven Suites accompanied by exceptional dining, signature spa treatments and a poolside oasis.