Texas Veterans Commission is Accepting Applications from Veteran-Serving Organizations for Grant Funding  

AUSTIN, TX – The application period is open for the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grant program. An estimated total of $30 million in grant funding is available. These grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies that provide direct services to veterans. Applications for these grants will be accepted until December 4, 2023, at 5 p.m.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Offices.

New this year, applicants for the Veterans Mental Health Grant Program can include support such as trained service dogs or peer support services in a non-clinical environment.

Interested nonprofit organizations and government agencies that provide direct services to veterans may find more information and how to apply at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/2024-2025-grant-cycle/ .

Veterans needing assistance can find organizations providing services in their area at www.tvc.texas.gov/directory/directory-category/grants/ . Those listed in this directory receive support from TVC FVA grants.

Since 2009 through the current 2023-2024 grant cycle, more than $270 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,255 FVA grants, serving an estimated 481,000 Texas veterans and their family members.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and provides administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov .