Sen. Cruz Statement on Senate Vote Over Support for Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned today’s vote by Democrats to block aid to Israel.

Sen. Cruz said, “Today was a disappointment, a missed opportunity, and a failure by Senate Democrats to protect American national security interests and to stand with our Israeli allies. After hundreds of thousands of Americans rallied on the Capitol Mall for unity, Senate Democrats voted party line to oppose aid to Israel. This legislation should have passed 100-0. The Senate should have voted with the House to ensure that Israel has everything it needs to utterly eradicate Hamas, for as long as it takes. Instead Democrats caved to their radical antisemitic base and voted to block aid to Israel. I will continue to fight for Israel, and work with my colleagues to deliver much-needed aid and support to Israel.”