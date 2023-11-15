Katy ISD’s Financial Services Earns Excellence  Award in Financial Reporting 

KATY, TX [November 14, 2023] – The Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) financial services team recently received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.

According to a release issued by the GFOA, it was determined by an impartial panel that the report met the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“Receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is a testament to the dedication and transparency of our financial services team,” said Christopher J. Smith, Chief Financial Officer. “It reflects our ongoing efforts to communicate our financial story with a spirit of full disclosure, encouraging stakeholders to engage with our annual comprehensive financial report. I am proud of our team for their hard work in maintaining the highest standards in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” he added.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Katy ISD Financial Services Team