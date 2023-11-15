Houston Chamber Choir presents Feliz Navidad – Christmas at the Villa for annual holiday concerts at the Chapel of Villa de Matel

Two concerts set for Saturday, Dec. 9 and two for Sunday, Dec. 10

WHAT: The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, returns to the beauty of the Villa de Matel Chapel to present Feliz Navidad – Christmas at the Villa, the Choir’s annual holiday concerts sharing the universal message of peace and goodwill to the world. This year’s presentation will feature a Spanish flavor.

Featured in this joyful program will be “Carols and Lullabies” (Christmas in the Southwest) by American composer Conrad Susa with harpist Laura Smith, guitarist Marc Garvin, and Craig Hauschildt, marimba. We once again welcome special guests the Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral, directed by founder Marianna Parnas-Simpson. Join with family and friends in this Houston tradition where the performing arts complement stunning architecture in a sacred space.

In partnership with Houston Methodist and The Beacon, and in the spirit of giving, Houston Chamber Choir patrons are invited to bring items to donate to The Beacon, a nonprofit in downtown Houston that works to end homelessness and restore hope. Needed are disposable razors, new socks, toiletries for men and women, medical scrubs, blankets and new or gently used bath towels.

WHO: The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, College Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs and in musical theater.

WHEN: Saturday, December 9 at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

WHERE: Chapel at Villa de Matel

6150 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023

COST: Single tickets for the performance range from $10 for students to $45 for general admission. Seniors and military personnel receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.houstonchamberchoir.org/feliz-navidad or by clicking here.

MORE: Parking Instructions: All vehicles must enter through the main gate to the Villa de Matel on Lawndale Street. Free parking is available on site. The parking lot is located in the Northwest corner of the Villa de Matel campus. There will be golf cart shuttles to assist you from the parking lot to the chapel if needed.

Check out our website at HoustonChamberChoir.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo credit: Jeff Grass