TWC Celebrates Apprenticeship Week

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is celebrating Texas Apprenticeship Week from Nov. 13-19, 2023. The weeklong event encourages employers to explore the many benefits of apprenticeship programs and highlights the growing popularity of apprenticeships in a variety of industries. Apprenticeship programs draw on support from businesses, education partners, labor organizations, workforce partners, and industry associations to meet the ongoing need for a skilled workforce.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently issued a proclamation recognizing Texas Apprenticeship Week while noting how apprenticeship programs serve as instruments of workforce and economic development in Texas. Concurrent with National Apprenticeship Week, the Texas celebration also showcases how employers are finding and retaining the talent they need to remain competitive in a global economy.

“Apprenticeships give Texans the ability to earn while they learn and obtain the skills needed by Texas employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The education and training offered through these programs make them effective strategies to prepare for a rewarding career.”

There are more than 800 registered apprenticeship programs in the state. In addition, apprenticeship programs supported by TWC have trained more than 20,000 apprentices in the past three years, with an investment of $14.6 million. Texas is continuing to innovate and invest in apprenticeships with $20 million allocated in the 88th Legislative Session to Texas Industry Recognized Apprenticeships. The application for those funds will soon be available to businesses throughout the state.

“Apprenticeships are critical to the development of Texas’ civilian workforce as it continues to grow from month to month,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Through apprenticeships, workers benefit from earning wages while gaining hands-on experience to improve employability for high-demand careers in expanding industries.”

“TWC encourages employers to offer apprenticeship programs as they explore ways to develop their workforce for the future,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “Employers that use apprenticeship programs can provide specialized training and create a dedicated talent pipeline for their businesses.”

Texas Apprenticeship Week recognizes leaders in business, labor, education, and industry, and highlights how apprenticeships prepare workers for careers in demand today and in the future. Events are planned around the state to promote Texas apprenticeships and the employers benefiting from the work-based learning model. ApprenticeshipTexas encourages local employers and industry partners to develop new apprenticeship training programs and expand on current registered apprenticeship training programs.

Employers seeking information on building the core components of an apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or visit TWC’s ApprenticeshipTexas website.