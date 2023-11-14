Katy ISD Board Approves  Naming of High School #10 

Freeman High School will open in Fall 2024

KATY, TX [November 13, 2023] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is proud to announce that the naming of its highly anticipated 10th high school, Freeman High School, was officially approved by the Katy ISD Board of Trustees at the November 13 Board meeting.

The Freeman family, deeply ingrained in Katy’s history, has been prominent in civic leadership, with members serving as mayor, city council members, and contributing to the volunteer fire department and school board. Their civic impact extends to support for various service groups, including the Katy Literary Club and Katy Heritage Society, as well as their involvement with the Keep Katy Beautiful Board. Notably, their influence on Katy is commemorated in a dedicated section of the Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum. Beyond civic engagement, the Freemans have a longstanding connection to agriculture and education, dating back to the late 19th century. The first-generation, W.E. and Mae Belle Freeman, emphasized the importance of education, paving the way for their children to attend school. Today, five generations of Freemans have graduated from Katy ISD schools, with the sixth generation currently enrolled.

“The family name of “Freeman” is a familiar one in our community, as the family has a 125-year history in Katy that spans six generations,” said Victor Perez, Katy ISD Board President. “High School #10, now Freeman High School, was approved by our community as a part of the 2021 bond program and will provide enrollment relief to our schools in the northwest quadrant of the district,” added Perez.

Members of the Freeman Family