Child Advocates of Fort Bend and its Partner Agencies to Celebrate National Adoption Day, November 17

Fort Bend County Kicks Off National Adoption Day

This Friday, the Fort Bend County 328th, 387th, and 505th District Courts are joining forces with courts across the country opening their doors on National Adoption Day to finalize adoptions of children from foster care and to celebrate all families who adopt. There are more than 100,000 children across the country waiting to be adopted – nearly 6,000 of those are in Texas. Seven children were adopted from foster care in Fort Bend County earlier this year and another four will be adopted on Friday.

Here in Fort Bend County, the 328th, 387th, and 505th District Courts, Child Advocates of Fort Bend and its partners: ARTreach Katy, Aguirre Fields, Arms Wide Open Adoption Agency, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Child Advocates of Fort Bend Volunteer Council, Cultivating Families, Depelchin, Fort Bend County Child Welfare Board, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Exchange Club of Rosenberg, Fort Bend Behavioral Health Services, Fort Bend Health and Human Services, Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office, H-E-B, The Thankful Ones, Fort Bend TBRI Collaborative, Xander Project, Sleep Lab and local attorneys are all participating in this special day by working together to celebrate the joys of adoption and encourage more families and individuals to give children safe and permanent homes.

About National Adoption Day:

National Adoption Day is sponsored by a coalition of national partners – The Alliance for Children’s Rights, Casey Family Services, Children’s Action Network, The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Freddie Mac Foundation and Target Corporation– to draw attention to the 100,000+ foster children waiting for adoption in the United States and to celebrate all loving families who adopt.

What: Fort Bend County National Adoption Day Celebration

Finalize the adoption of 7 children ages 11-15 (4 through CPS)

(4 through CPS) Celebrate, honor, and thank adoptive families

Provide information about adoption to would-be adoptive parents

Who: Interviews from

Families who have adopted children

Judges and other attorneys

CASA Volunteers who have helped children find safe and permanent homes

Where: Fort Bend County Justice Center, 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond, Texas

When: November 17, 2023

8:30 a.m. Fort Bend County Justice Center, 3rd Floor