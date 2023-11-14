Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston Houston to Host Food Fair on Nov. 18 at Mamie George Community Center

WHAT: Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will host a food fair for families in Fort Bend County seeking assistance putting on the table this Thanksgiving holiday.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

*The best time for media opportunities is between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

WHERE: Mamie George Community Center

1111 Collins Road, Richmond, Texas 77469

WHY: The Mamie George Community Center serves as a hub for Catholic Charities services in Fort Bend County. The center addresses many of the community’s needs, with an emphasis on low-income residents and seniors.

About Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston brings help and hope to people in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. Through a network of life-changing programs that work together to alleviate poverty, we serve thousands of people each year from locations in Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston counties. As the social services arm of the Archdiocese, we are guided by the Catholic faith to serve people of all beliefs in achieving self-sufficiency so they can live with dignity. Catholic Charities is a United Way agency, founded in 1943. We are people of faith, helping people in need. For more information about Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, visit www.catholiccharities.org.