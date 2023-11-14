Candy Cane Market with H&H Markets Returns to Cane Island Saturday, December 2

KATY TX (November 13, 2023) — More than 50 outdoor vendors will gather for one of west Houston’s most popular single-day holiday shopping events, Candy Cane Market with H&H Markets, on Saturday, December 2 in Katy’s Cane Island.

Candy Cane Market is open 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the community’s Cane Quarter amenity village, 2100 Cane Island Parkway, where local vendors will present handcrafted jewelry, custom clothing and accessories, fun items for the home and other unique finds. Admission and onsite parking are free.

While at Candy Cane Market, families can take pictures with Santa, enjoy face painting, School of Rock Katy, the Polar Express Train, a hot chocolate bar and more!

The community’s collection of model homes, each fully furnished and expertly decorated, also will be open to the public with free admission.

To reach Candy Cane Market, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway one half mile to reach the community entrance. Continue on Cane Island Parkway, past the community’s Living Arches to Candy Cane Market.