Santa Returns to Katy Mills for the Holidays

Katy, TX – Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Katy Mills. Santa arrives on November 16th and will be available until Christmas Eve. The Santa Photo Experience launches on Thursday, November 16th and will be open on Monday – Sunday until December 24th. Reservations are encouraged. To make Santa reservations today and view a full schedule, click here.
Katy Mills will also host events with Santa this season including:
- Breakfast with Santa– Tuesday, November 21st from 10 AM – 11 AM *Space is limited. Available to first 50 guests*
- Caring Santa® – Sunday, December 3rdfrom 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM
- Pet Photos– Sunday, December 10th from 6 PM – 7:30 PM
- Story time & Cookies with Santa– Friday, December 15th from 2 PM – 3 PM *Space is limited. Available to first 50 guests*