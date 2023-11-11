Explore Aristoi Classical Academy’s Prospective Family Open Houses

Katy, TX – Aristoi Classical Academy is thrilled to invite students, parents, and families to its Prospective Family Open Houses on December 2, 2023. The tuition-free, K-12 public charter school currently has two campuses in historic Katy, a Grammar School for grades K-4, and a Logic & Rhetoric School for grades 5-12. The Aristoi Cypress campus opens its high school in August 2024, offering its first 9th grade class at the current K-8 academy. In 2024, the Aristoi network is also adding a fourth academy to a new West Houston location, serving K-5 families. As with all of the Aristoi academies, the West Houston campus plans to expand until a complete K-12 school is attained.

Aristoi’s Open House schedules on December 2nd are below:

The Aristoi Cypress (K-9*): 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM, at 12332 Perry Road, Houston, 77070

Aristoi Katy Grammar (K-4): 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at 5618 Eleventh St., Katy 77493

Aristoi Katy Logic & Rhetoric School (5-12): 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM at 5610 Morton Road, Katy, 77493

Aristoi West Houston (K-5): Representatives are attending both the Aristoi Katy Grammar and Aristoi Katy Logic & Rhetoric events.

Encouraging students to develop a passion for learning and providing them with the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character is the mission of Aristoi. The school’s philosophy is not only to inform students but also to form them, to form each individual person with character and virtue. Classical education embraces the study of literature, history, math, science, languages, poetry, drama, and art.

The Prospective Family Open Houses provide the community an opportunity to explore the campuses, speak with teachers, administrators, and student ambassadors, and discover the hidden gem that is Aristoi Classical Academy. Go to www.aristoiclassical.org/openhouse for more information.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy and one in Cypress with a total enrollment of more than 1,500 students. Aristoi’s mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

For more information about Aristoi Classical Academy, please visit aristoiclassical.org or contact Heather Arszman-Lamb at 281-371-0695.