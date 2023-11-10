Texas Education Agency (TEA) awards $3 million to Harmony Public Schools for building ‘Stronger Connections’

[TEXAS] – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has awarded Harmony Public Schools $3 million as part of the agency’s “Texas Stronger Connections” grant program.

The Texas Stronger Connections grant program was created to support school communities committed to the development and implementation of programs that prioritize physical and emotional safety. The program intends to fund activities and practices that prioritize safety, create a sense of belonging, implement trauma-responsive approaches and teach positive behaviors in order to provide safe and supportive learning environments that improve academic achievement and the well-being of students.

The funds were awarded in $1 million allotments to the following three Harmony regional districts:

· Harmony Public Schools-South Texas: Serving families in San Antonio, Laredo and Brownsville.

· Harmony Public Schools-West Texas: Serving families in El Paso, Lubbock, Odessa and Midland.

· Harmony Public Schools-North Houston: Serving families in North Houston, Cypress, Katy (Elyson) and Bryan.

Harmony’s funding priorities include the hiring of additional support personnel, the purchase and implementation of software designed to teach emotional development, and extending partnerships with local agencies that support crisis response and de-escalation.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony also has one online-only campus: Harmony Virtual Academy. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools also is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year for students and team members.

