November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month  Dogs and Cats “of a certain age” deserve loving homes, too 

(Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society)

ASSETS: BROLL / PHOTOS

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, which is a month devoted to shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescue groups across the country. Sadly, senior pets tend to be one of the most at-risk populations in the shelter system.

In honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, Best Friends Animal Society—a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters — is teaming up with ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor.” To celebrate, Best Friends is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats ages six and up at all of their lifesaving centers through November 30 – the same day as The Golden Bachelor season finale which will air that evening at 8:00 PM ET / PT.

“There is something so special about senior pets. They are so sweet, well-mannered, and ready to be part of a family again,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “Whether you’re looking for an active senior to go on walks with or a couch potato to help keep you company, there are plenty of older dogs and cats who would love to be your new best friend.”

Here are some more fantastic reasons to adopt a senior pet:

Instead of having to go through that annoying chewing and destruction phase, most older pets just want to hang out with their people and their toys or find a cozy spot in the sun to curl up for a nap.

Puppies and kittens are cute, but they also need to be trained, socialized, and can be a bit unpredictable when being handled (especially by children). If you’re not ready to commit to that level of time and energy, ask an adoption counselor about older pets with a positive history of living with youngsters and being housebroken.

If you like specific breeds, they are typically easier to find at shelters and rescues as seniors. There are also breed-specific rescues that often have fantastic older pets.

If you’re concerned about adopting an older dog or cat due to potential health issues, it’s important to discuss the pet’s history with shelter staff. Seniors may only require minor medications for ailments such as arthritis and many seniors are perfectly healthy.

Since all monthlong pets ages six and up and fee-waived at Best Friends Lifesaving Centers in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Northwest Arkansas, Salt Lake City and at Best Friends Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, there’s no better time to open your home to a senior cat or dog.

“It’s always something to celebrate when a homeless pet of any age finds their people,” Castle said. “Adopting a senior pet is such a rewarding gift because you are truly saving a life. I’m so grateful that ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” is working with us to help spread the word on the joys of senior pets. If Gerry Turner can have his second chance at love, so can adoptable seniors across the country.”

Ready to find that special senior? Get started by visiting bestfriends.org now to find a rescue or shelter near you.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,400 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.