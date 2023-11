TO DISCUSS HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY RATING

As part of the December 9, 2023, Board of Directors Regular Meeting, Harmony Public Schools (HPS) will hold a public hearing to discuss the HPS Schools’ 2022-2023 Financial Integrity Rating Systems of Texas (FIRST) accountability ratings. The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at 9321 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099.