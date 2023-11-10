McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. partnered with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to build a specialized swing for Katheryn, a 20-year-old wish kid in Katy who uses a wheelchair. The team from McCarthy’s Methodist Cypress Hospital project volunteered to lead these efforts under the direction of superintendent Jason Champion. Cemex donated the concrete that was used for the slab, and Ruppert Landscaping donated the landscaping materials. The project involved building an 8×8 foot concrete slab as the swing’s foundation, creating a small pathway from the back door to the swing, ensuring the existing foundation had proper drainage, and building the swing on-site. The swing was presented to Katheryn and her family with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In response to an increase in wishes for backyard playsets, room makeovers, and other quality of life improvements during the pandemic, Make-A-Wish launched a construction and design industry initiative called the Builders of Hope Committee to provide expertise, resources, and support to fulfill their mission of granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. The

group includes Houston architects, engineers, general contractors, and subcontractors who come together to help grant wishes that have a building component.