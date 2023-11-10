Fort Bend Christian Academy Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent to Continue Athletic Careers at Collegiate Level

Sugar Land, Texas — Fort Bend Christian Academy students and families gathered on campus on Wednesday, November 8, to celebrate two outstanding athletes as they signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level.

Jaelynn Lee has committed to play Division 1 softball for Bryant University in Rhode Island. She has played softball for 11 years and was a four year varsity letterman at FBCA. In addition to playing for FBCA, Jaelynn plays for Bombers Gold 18U. She has been awarded TAPPS 2nd Team All-District (9th), TAPPS 1st Team All-District (10th, 11th), TAPPS All-State Honorable Mention (10th), 2nd Team All-District (11th), and All Greater Houston Private School 1st Team Shortstop (11th). Her favorite memory from her time at FBCA is winning District three years in a row and walking off the District Championship at home against Lutheran South. While at Bryant University, she plans to study Marketing.

Kyra Whitman has committed to play Division 1 soccer for Merrimack College in Massachusetts. She has played soccer for 14 years and was a four year varsity letterman at FBCA. In addition to playing for FBCA, Kyra plays for Kaptiva Sports Soccer Club. She has been awarded 1st Team All-District Offense (9th, 10th, 11th), All-State Honorable Mention (10th), Most Valuable Player Award (10th), All-State 2nd Team Offense (11th), Academic All-State (11th), and Player of the Year Award (11th). Her favorite memory from her time at FBCA is scoring a goal from almost half field during a home game last year. While at Merrimack College, she plans to study Biology or Health Science.

“One of the most exciting days in the life of a high school student-athlete is the opportunity to sign to play collegiately. FBCA is very proud of them and their accomplishments. Both are extremely talented and make the FBCA community proud,” said Bert Emanuel Sr., FBCA Director of Athletics. “We are very excited to see what lies ahead for these dedicated student-athletes as they continue at their respective universities.”

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a private, Christian college-preparatory school located in the heart of Sugar Land, Texas. More than 160 FBCA athletes have signed national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. For more information about FBCA’s top athletes and athletic program, visit the website or follow us @fbeagles on social media.