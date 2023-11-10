Five ILTexas Schools Recognized in 2023 AP School Honor Roll

The AP School Honor Roll released its 2023 Recognitions, and five International Leadership of Texas schools are acknowledged in this prestigious list.

The following campuses received 2023 Recognitions:

– ILTexas Garland High School – Gold

– ILTexas Lancaster-DeSoto High School – Gold

– ILTexas Keller-Saginaw High School – Silver with Access Award

– ILTexas Windmill Lakes-Orem High School – Silver with Access Award

– ILTexas Katy-Westpark High School – Bronze

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for their students. There are four levels of distinction; Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum; along with the AP Access Award which honors a commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework.

Welcoming more students into AP courses supports them on the path to college and success. Part of the college culture is offering avenues for students to receive dual/college credit while in high school, which many ILTexas students achieve.

ILTexas has supported and fostered college readiness, with the expectation of attending college/university, since its origination. In addition to encouraging AP coursework, ILTexas built its College Prep department partnering with the Academic Success Program, which is a Texas non-profit college access program that aims to build a college-going culture in DFW high schools.

ILTexas is proud to have its Language and Leadership-based curriculum recognized in the AP School Honor Roll, as ILTexas Eagles continue to soar into their futures!