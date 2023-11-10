Cheba Hut Blazes into Katy

KATY, TX – Cheba Hut Is Blazing Into Town With Big Opening Day Promotion: First 50 people in line when the doors open will receive free Cheba Hut “toasted” subs for an entire year!

The sandwich scene in Katy just got a whole lot toastier as Cheba Hut, the local hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies, is rolling into town with dank food and chill vibes sure to get all the locals buzzing (pun intended).

To kick off the event in true Cheba style, the first 50 homies to hop in line will receive a Cheba-fied golden ticket of sorts–a year’s supply of “toasted” subs added to their individual app accounts! That’s right, an authentic 52 week journey into the munchie-quelling stratosphere of Cheba Hut’s flavorful menu!

The new joint located at 4846 FM 1463 STE 100 Katy, TX 77494 opens its doors to the public on Monday, November 13th at 10 a.m. Mark your calendars and arrive early to solidify your chance of winning a year of free “toasted” ecstasy!

Cheba Hut has full intentions of elevating the minds and taste buds of customers through this one-of-a-kind promotional incentive and hopes to see all the homies stoked and ready in line for the big day.

Get ready to experience an event more lit than the roaches in your ashtray, Katy! You don’t want to miss out.

The Cheba Hut “toasted” subs and bar concept is ecstatic to finally offer Katy over 30 signature “toasted” subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies). Get ready because Cheba Hut is here to elevate the sub scene to new heights!