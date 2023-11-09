This Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, McDonald’s restaurants across Houston will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free breakfast combo meal or regular combo meal. Veterans and current members of the military are invited to enjoy their free meal by visiting participating restaurants and showing their Military ID.

The offer can be redeemed for a Combo Meal, which includes favorites like the Quarter Pounder with cheese or Filet-o-Fish with medium fries and your choice of soft drink or breakfast items like the Egg McMuffin with hash browns and a small McCafé coffee. The offer is available all day through the Drive-Thru or in-restaurant.