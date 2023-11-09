Katy ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes  Signing National Letters of Intent 

KATY, TX [November 9, 2023] – On November 8, 2023, 36 talented student-athletes from six Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) high schools signed their National Letters of Intent, marking a significant achievement in their academic and athletic journeys.
These student-athletes have excelled in their respective sports while proudly representing their schools. Katy ISD congratulates these dedicated individuals and wish them well as they take their next step and compete at the collegiate level.
“We are incredibly proud of these outstanding young men and women who have worked tirelessly to reach this point in their athletic careers. Their accomplishments reflect not only their individual commitment but also the tremendous support they have received from our dedicated coaches, teachers and parents,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “We look forward to watching them flourish at the collegiate level and beyond,” he added.
Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:
|Name
|School
|Sport
|University
|Brock DeYoung
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Baseball
|Texas State University
|Connor Ficarra
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Baseball
|Angelina College
|Ambrye Fortune
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Girls Soccer
|Texas A&M San Antonio
|Brayden Hodge
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Baseball
|East Texas Baptist
|Makenna Loo
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Volleyball
|Blinn College
|Sierra McCluer
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Girls Soccer
|Winthrop University
|Ethan Muniz
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Baseball
|Grayson College
|Faith Piper
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Softball
|Baylor University
|Shea Rainosek
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Volleyball
|Midwestern University
|Ari Willis
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Volleyball
|University of St. Thomas
|Avery Coates
|Katy High School
|Diving
|University of Hawaii
|Maddy Hunter
|Katy High School
|Cross Country
|University of Houston
|Cooper Lucas
|Katy High School
|Baseball
|Fort Scott Community College
|Hannah Phillips
|Katy High School
|Girls Soccer
|University of North Texas
|Addison Hodge
|Jordan High School
|Softball
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Leah Hoss
|Jordan High School
|Volleyball
|Blinn College
|Ella Koch
|Jordan High School
|Volleyball
|Midwestern State University- Wichita Falls
|Madison Lambert
|Jordan High School
|Girls Soccer
|University of North Texas
|Abbi Nelson
|Jordan High School
|Girls Golf
|Idaho State University
|Owen Rodgers
|Jordan High School
|Boys Soccer
|University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy- St. Louis
|Addison Sutton
|Jordan High School
|Girls XC & Track & Field
|Samford University, AL
|Kaeli White
|Jordan High School
|Swim
|University of Houston
|Michelle Meeks
|Morton Ranch High School
|Softball
|Prairie View A&M
|Anthony Bates
|Seven Lakes High School
|Boys Basketball
|Louisiana Tech
|Sameena Burns
|Seven Lakes High School
|Volleyball
|Sam Houston State University
|Justice Carlton
|Seven Lakes High School
|Girls Basketball
|University of Texas
|Hagen Knight
|Seven Lakes High School
|Boys Basketball
|McPherson
|Matthew Montgomery
|Seven Lakes High School
|Boys XC & Track & Field
|University of North Texas
|Joel Nace
|Seven Lakes High School
|Swimming
|University of Arizona
|Simone Romriell
|Seven Lakes High School
|Volleyball
|Utah State University Eastern
|Wagoner Towsen
|Seven Lakes High School
|Girls Soccer
|Belmont University
|Isabelle Allen
|Taylor High School
|Softball
|Angelina College
|Jackson Aronoff
|Taylor High School
|Tennis
|Mary Hardin Baylor
|Vanessa Eregie
|Taylor High School
|Volleyball
|University of the Incarnate Word
|Timya Grice
|Taylor High School
|Girls Basketball
|Arizona State University
|Samantha Rank
|Taylor High School
|Girls Soccer
|A&M Corpus Christi