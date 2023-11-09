Katy ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes  Signing National Letters of Intent 

KATY, TX [November 9, 2023] – On November 8, 2023, 36 talented student-athletes from six Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) high schools signed their National Letters of Intent, marking a significant achievement in their academic and athletic journeys.

These student-athletes have excelled in their respective sports while proudly representing their schools. Katy ISD congratulates these dedicated individuals and wish them well as they take their next step and compete at the collegiate level.

“We are incredibly proud of these outstanding young men and women who have worked tirelessly to reach this point in their athletic careers. Their accomplishments reflect not only their individual commitment but also the tremendous support they have received from our dedicated coaches, teachers and parents,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “We look forward to watching them flourish at the collegiate level and beyond,” he added.

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent: