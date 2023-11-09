Katy ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes  Signing National Letters of Intent 

KATY, TX [November 9, 2023] – On November 8, 2023, 36 talented student-athletes from six Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) high schools signed their National Letters of Intent, marking a significant achievement in their academic and athletic journeys.

These student-athletes have excelled in their respective sports while proudly representing their schools. Katy ISD congratulates these dedicated individuals and wish them well as they take their next step and compete at the collegiate level.

“We are incredibly proud of these outstanding young men and women who have worked tirelessly to reach this point in their athletic careers. Their accomplishments reflect not only their individual commitment but also the tremendous support they have received from our dedicated coaches, teachers and parents,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics. “We look forward to watching them flourish at the collegiate level and beyond,” he added.

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:

Name  School  Sport  University 
Brock DeYoung Cinco Ranch High School Baseball Texas State University
Connor Ficarra Cinco Ranch High School Baseball Angelina College
Ambrye Fortune Cinco Ranch High School Girls Soccer Texas A&M San Antonio
Brayden Hodge Cinco Ranch High School Baseball East Texas Baptist
Makenna Loo Cinco Ranch High School Volleyball Blinn College
Sierra McCluer Cinco Ranch High School Girls Soccer Winthrop University
Ethan Muniz Cinco Ranch High School Baseball Grayson College
Faith Piper Cinco Ranch High School Softball Baylor University
Shea Rainosek Cinco Ranch High School Volleyball Midwestern University
Ari Willis Cinco Ranch High School Volleyball University of St. Thomas
Avery Coates Katy High School Diving University of Hawaii
Maddy Hunter Katy High School Cross Country University of Houston
Cooper Lucas Katy High School Baseball Fort Scott Community College
Hannah Phillips Katy High School Girls Soccer University of North Texas
Addison Hodge Jordan High School Softball Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Leah Hoss Jordan High School Volleyball Blinn College
Ella Koch Jordan High School Volleyball Midwestern State University- Wichita Falls
Madison Lambert Jordan High School Girls Soccer University of North Texas
Abbi Nelson Jordan High School Girls Golf Idaho State University
Owen Rodgers Jordan High School Boys Soccer University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy- St. Louis
Addison Sutton Jordan High School Girls XC & Track & Field Samford University, AL
Kaeli White Jordan High School Swim University of Houston
Michelle Meeks Morton Ranch High School Softball Prairie View A&M
Anthony Bates Seven Lakes High School Boys Basketball Louisiana Tech
Sameena Burns Seven Lakes High School Volleyball Sam Houston State University
Justice Carlton Seven Lakes High School Girls Basketball University of Texas
Hagen Knight Seven Lakes High School Boys Basketball McPherson
Matthew Montgomery Seven Lakes High School Boys XC & Track & Field University of North Texas
Joel Nace Seven Lakes High School Swimming University of Arizona
Simone Romriell Seven Lakes High School Volleyball Utah State University Eastern
Wagoner Towsen Seven Lakes High School Girls Soccer Belmont University
Isabelle Allen Taylor High School Softball Angelina College
Jackson Aronoff Taylor High School Tennis Mary Hardin Baylor
Vanessa Eregie Taylor High School Volleyball University of the Incarnate Word
Timya Grice Taylor High School Girls Basketball Arizona State University
Samantha Rank Taylor High School Girls Soccer A&M Corpus Christi

 

Cinco Ranch High School student-athletes

Katy High School student-athletes

Jordan High School student-athletes

 

Morton Ranch High School student-athlete

Seven Lakes High School student-athletes

 

Taylor High School student-athletes

 

 