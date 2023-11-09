Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Launches National Civics Bee®

Fort Bend County, TX — The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the launch of the 2024 National Civics Bee®, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust® of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition in Fort Bend County will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

Middle school students from public, private, charter, and home schools are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition. After a distinguished panel reviews the 500-word essays,

the top 20 students will be selected to move on to the next round of competition: a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce will host this event in Spring 2024 and more information including location will be announced soon. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for the first-place student.

Fort Bend Chamber Chairman, King Banerjee, states, “Preparing our students for a life as an informed citizen is crucial for our future. We have to know where we’ve been and why our country’s

principles were formed to continue to prosper and grow.”

The essay portal will open Monday, November 13, 2023 and the deadline for student essay submissions is January 8, 2024. For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and to submit your essay, visit: https://fortbendchamber.com/national-civics-bee/.