Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Introduce Resolution to Commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Texas Christian University

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced a resolution commemorating the 150th anniversary of Texas Christian University (TCU) in recognition of their legacy in Texas education and recent athletic success. TCU, a private, four-year university located in Fort Worth, Texas, is focused on building a powerful intellectual environment with a strong emphasis on faith, community, and service.

Upon introducing the resolution, Sen Cruz said, “For 150 years, Texas Christian University has produced the next generation of Texan and American leaders, dedicated to the principles of faith and service. I’m proud to celebrate this remarkable achievement with TCU, and look forward to decades of future achievement and excellence. I’m also proud to root for the Horned Frogs as they routinely excel in the athletic arena. They remarkably made it to the football national championship game this past year. Go Frogs!”

Sen. Cornyn said, “For 150 years, Texas Christian University has equipped students with the skills and experiences necessary to pursue limitless opportunities and achieve success. I applaud their commitment to excellence and look forward to seeing how future generations of Horned Frogs will benefit Texas in the years to come.”

Read the full text of the resolution here.

BACKGROUND:

Texas Christian University (TCU) was founded as AddRan University in 1873, until the name changed to Texas Christian University in 1902.

In recent years, TCU inaugurated the Anne Burnett School of Medicine and earned an R2 Doctoral Status of High Research Activity by the Carnegie Foundation. Over the past five years, faculty and students have received over 80 Fulbright Awards, 42 awards from the National Science Foundation, NIH, and National Endowment for the Humanities, totaling more than $22 million.

This year, TCU enrolled over 12,000 students and offers 117 undergraduate, 61 masters, and 39 doctoral programs across nine schools and colleges.

A member of the Big 12 Conference, TCU has won 12 regular season titles and eight tournament titles. The all-female rifle team won three national championships, the men’s basketball team has made three NCAA tournament appearances in the last six seasons, and the baseball team has made six College World Series appearances in the past 14 seasons. In 2022, the TCU football team became the first team in the State of Texas to earn the opportunity to compete for the national championship in the College Football Playoff.

In celebration of its sesquicentennial, TCU has hosted several celebrations. The university kicked off the year by lighting downtown Fort Worth purple and hosted a drone display with over 200 drones over the TCU Campus Commons. The College of Fine Arts presented a Sesquicentennial Spectrum, which included performances in the Van Cliburn Concert Hall, a Special Exhibition in the Moudy Gallery, and a fashion exhibit by the Department of Fashion Merchandising. Though the official 150th anniversary celebrations concluded last month, TCU will continue to honor the sesquicentennial through the end of the year at other events, such as the widely attended TCU Christmas Tree Lighting later this month.

THE RESOLUTION:

Whereas, in 2023, Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, is celebrating the sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary, of the founding of the University;

Whereas Texas Christian University was established by the brothers Addison and Randolph Clark with the opening of the AddRan Male and Female College in 1873, which opened with an enrollment of 13 undergraduate students and was one of the first co-educational institutions west of the Mississippi River;

Whereas, in 1902, the college was renamed Texas Christian University, and, in 1926, a division of graduate studies was added;

Whereas, in 1910, a major fire destroyed the main building of Texas Christian University, and in the wake of that disaster the college accepted the city of Fort Worth’s offer of 50 acres and $200,000 to relocate to the city where the institution flourished on its new campus;

Whereas the end of World War II marked the beginning of a long period of significant growth for Texas Christian University, evidenced by its purchase of a 106-acre golf course adjoining campus;

Whereas, by 1965, Texas Christian University had added more than 25 buildings, expanded advanced study offerings, and approved Ph.D. programs;

Whereas Texas Christian University has award-winning academic programs, including programs in the AddRan College of Liberal Arts, the Bob Schieffer College of Communication, the College of Education, the College of Fine Arts, the College of Science and Engineering, the Harris College of Nursing & Health Sciences, the John V. Roach Honors College, and the Neely School of Business;

Whereas, in recent years, Texas Christian University inaugurated the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, which serves the Fort Worth area, the State of Texas, and beyond;

Whereas Texas Christian University has distinguished itself by earning an R2 Doctoral Universities: High Research Activity designation by the Carnegie Foundation;

Whereas faculty members and students of Texas Christian University have received more than 80 Fulbright Awards and over the past 5 years have received 42 awards from the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and National Endowment for the Humanities, totaling more than $22,000,000;

Whereas, in 2023, Texas Christian University serves more than 12,000 students and offers 117 undergraduate, 61 master’s, and 39 doctoral programs across 9 schools and colleges;

Whereas Texas Christian University’s over 100,000 alumni include multiple members of the United States Congress and State legislatures, stars of theater, cinema, and music, and leaders and captains of industry, science, engineering, agriculture, and more;

Whereas Texas Christian University takes great pride in the 22 varsity sports teams that represent the University and in the University’s membership in the Big 12 Conference;

Whereas, across all sports, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have won 12 regular season Big 12 Conference titles and 8 Big 12 Conference Tournament titles;

Whereas alumni of Texas Christian University are counted among Olympians and Super Bowl champions;

Whereas, since 2010, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs rifle team has won 3 national championships and is the only all-female team to win a national championship in this coed sport;

Whereas the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs men’s basketball team has made 3 NCAA tournament appearances in the last 6 seasons;

Whereas the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have excelled in baseball, making 6 College World Series appearances in the past 14 years;

Whereas the 2022 Texas Christian University Horned Frogs football team became the first team in the State of Texas to earn the opportunity to compete for the national championship in the College Football Playoff;

Whereas Texas Christian University has become a world-class university with a reputation for academic excellence, strong traditions, a vibrant student experience and campus culture, and support for student-athletes; and

Whereas, since the founding of the University 150 years ago, Texas Christian University has provided generations of Texans with a strong foundation for achievement, and in so doing, the University has contributed significantly to the prosperity and vitality of the Lone Star State and the United States: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate commemorates the 150th anniversary of Texas Christian University and extends to all those associated with this noteworthy institution sincere best wishes for the future.