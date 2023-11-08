Nord Anglia Education, Parent Company of The Village School launches INSIGHTS digital publication offering a refreshingly honest view on the future of education

Houston, Texas (Nov. 7, 2023) – Leading international schools provider Nord Anglia Education , the parent company of The Village School, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new education magazine called INSIGHTS.

The new publication offers a comprehensive look into hot-topic aspects of global education, tackling topics from emotional health in young people to the role of technology, and artificial intelligence in learning, and what the future of education and wellbeing could look like.

“We’re proud to unveil the first edition of INSIGHTS, which is filled with informative articles and expert opinions. Our mission is to shed light on the complexities of modern education as we all strive to prepare the next generation for a rapidly changing world,” said Lord David Puttnam, Chairman of Nord Anglia’s Education Advisory Board.

“INSIGHTS magazine is a great resource for parents and teachers alike as it highlights the unique challenges, we all face in ensuring the wellness of our children and students. “In Pursuit of Happiness” does a great job of making suggestions for real-world applications that can benefit everyone involved with K-12 education,” said The Village School’s Head of School, Bill Delbrugge.

WHAT’S UNDER THE COVER?

While new articles are launched regularly, at its launch INSIGHTS’ articles explore how families can better prepare the next generation for success in our rapidly changing world:

'In Pursuit of Happiness' delving into the essential role emotional well-being plays in the lives of our young learners, emphasizing the role of emotional well-being for long-term success. Various experts weigh in on the importance of family and schools promoting happiness, suggesting it may be a more significant predictor of adult well-being than academic achievement.

'The Fourth Education Revolution' pushes us to ponder the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in education and argues that AI could revolutionize education by offering more personalized learning experiences. It suggests that AI can address issues like social inequality a student mental health while also relieving teacher workload.

'Life in the Skills Locker' takes a turn towards the importance of soft skills, urging us to think beyond traditional academic metrics. This article highlights the importance of skills such as emotional intelligence and critical thinking for future success. Schools are gradually incorporating STEAM and problem-solving projects to prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

'Knowledge is Power?' questions the evolving role of memorization in our age of information abundance. While foundational knowledge is essential the emphasis is on developing agile learners who can apply their knowledge in real-world contexts.

'Social Purpose. Real World Value or Virtual Signalling?' challenges us to reconsider what authentic social impact looks like in educational settings. Driven by Gen Z's interest in social and environmental causes, institutions are offering resources for impactful student-led initiatives.

In addition to its collection of thought-provoking articles, INSIGHTS will also serve as a platform to share the latest research findings, interviews with educational leaders, and opinion pieces on best practices in teaching and learning.

Read INSIGHTS online here and subscribe for the latest info.