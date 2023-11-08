Katy ISD Voters Show Significant Support for District’s Bond Program  

KATY, TX [November 8, 2023] – Unofficial results from the Katy Independent School District’s bond election indicate the resounding approval of Propositions A and B by voters, constituting more than 95% of the 2023 Bond Program.

These unofficial results enable Katy ISD, the fastest growing school district in the Greater Houston Area, to provide its students and staff with new facilities that will offer enrollment relief in its northwest quadrant, campus renovations and component replacements for aging buildings and structures, safety and security improvements, and advancements in classroom and campus technology.

“Yesterday’s election outcomes reflect the trust and confidence Katy ISD voters have placed in our schools. With our community’s overwhelming support of the bulk of the 2023 bond program, we are strategically positioned to deliver continued student improvement in safe and up-to-date learning environments, all while experiencing tremendous growth,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “Our staff and campuses remain steadfast in fulfilling our commitment to Katy students and families. We wish to express our deep gratitude to our community for their support,” he added.

The official canvassing of the election will be conducted in a special called meeting of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees on Monday, November 20, at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex located at 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, Texas 77494.