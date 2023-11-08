The Central Fort Bend Chamber, the Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend Economic Development Council are hosting the “Inside Texas Politics – Notes from the Fort Bend Delegation” Luncheon on December 11, 2023, at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, TX from 11:30AM – 1:30PM. The panel discussion will include State Senators Joan Huffman of District 17 and Lois Kolkhorst of District 18 and State Representatives Jacey Jetton of District 26 and Suleman Lalani of District 76.

During the 88th Legislature’s regular session, lawmakers increased school safety funding, passed a law designed to shore up the state’s electrical grid and banned diversity, equity and inclusion offices at public universities. After two special legislative sessions, both chambers agreed to an $18 billion tax cut for property owners. A third special session, which began October 9th, is focused on school vouchers and border issues.

Don’t miss this informative session to hear straight from our local officials on the accomplishments and challenges of the 88th Legislature. The Presenting Sponsor is Gillen Pest Control, Inc. and the Underwriter Sponsors are GLF Environmental, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Wharton County Junior College – Ft. Bend Technical Center. Sponsors listed as of November 7, 2023.

Presenting Sponsorships are available for $2,000. Underwriter Sponsorships are available for $1,000. Corporates tables are available for $600. Individual Member Reservations are available for $45. Lunch is included. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.CFBCA.com or contact Desirae Cavender at 281-342-5464 or dcavender@cfbca.org.