Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for November, 1.9 percent more than in November 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Nov. 2023) Recipient Nov. 2023

Allocations Change from

Nov. 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$751.4M ↑ 1.7% ↑ 4.9% Transit Systems $242.1M ↑ 1.2% ↑ 5.1% Counties $70.2M ↑ 3.7% ↑ 9.7% Special Purpose Districts $108.5M ↑4.1 % ↑ 11.3% Total $1.2B ↑ 1.9% ↑ 5.8%

For details on November sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.