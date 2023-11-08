Central Fort Bend Chamber’s October Ribbon Cuttings

November 7, 2023 – RICHMOND, TX – The Central Fort Bend Chamber and the community had a lot to celebrate in October 2023 with four Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies.

The first was held on October 6th for T & L Event Center, located at 2601 Cartwright Rd., Suite B in Missouri City, TX 77459. T & L Event Center offers a space built for any event and various packages to turn your event into an experience. To learn more about T & L Event Center, visit https://tleventcentertx.com/ or contact them at 346-622-1277.

The second Ribbon Cutting was also held on October 6th at Tricon Veranda, located in Richmond, TX, 15 minutes west of Sugar Land and 30 miles southwest of Houston. Tricon Veranda is a charming single-family rental community with virtually maintenance-free living with the conveniences of smart home technology. To learn more about Tricon Veranda, visit https://triconresidential.com/community/tricon-veranda/ or contact them at 832-941-1254.

The third Ribbon Cutting was held on October 19th at InTouch Primary Care, located at 2333 Town Center Dr Suite 250 in Sugar Land, TX 77478. In Touch Primary Care offers primary healthcare for individuals, families and small businesses. To learn more about In Touch Primary Care, visit https://www.intouchprimarycare.com/ or contact them at 713-280-9985.

The fourth and final Ribbon Cutting was held on October 30th at Tooth In Stone Dentistry, located at 20711 Bellaire Blvd Suite A in Richmond, TX 77407. Tooth In Stone Dentistry provides comprehensive dental care and aims to use the most up-to-date dental technologies while delivering the gentlest care possible. To learn more

about Tooth In Stone Dentistry, visit https://familydentistrichmond.com/dentist_77407/ or contact them at 281-344-2526.

Ribbon Cuttings are free events and open to the public to attend. For more information on the Central Fort Bend Chamber, membership information or to view our calendar of events, please visit www.cfbca.org or call the office at 281-342-5464.