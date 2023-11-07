The Lone Star Flight Museum to Honor Museum Founder Robert L. Waltrip

at Jet Setters Ball ’23: Monte Carlo on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

HOUSTON, Texas (Nov. 6, 2023) – The Lone Star Flight Museum is hosting the Jet Setter’s Ball ’23 on Saturday, Nov. 11. This year’s fundraising gala will pay tribute to Robert L. Waltrip, the museum’s founder, and will recognize his accomplishments, philanthropy and life in an evening filled with more than 500 guests and supporters.

Gala co-chairs Kelly and David Rose and Megan and Jason Ryan, along with additional sponsors and host committee members, will welcome guests to an elegant French Riviera atmosphere. The formal gala will be held in the museum’s Heritage Hangar. The museum is located at 11551 Aerospace Avenue at Ellington Airport in Houston.

KPRC Channel 2 Meteorologist and Houston Newsmakers host Khambrel Marshall will serve as emcee for the program which begins at 8 p.m. and includes a cocktail reception, big board, dinner, live auction, music, and a night filled with amazing aircraft and exhibits, all with a Monte Carlo motif.

The evening event will pay tribute to the late Robert L. “Bob” Waltrip whose passion for aviation and World War II aircraft led him to establish the Lone Star Flight Museum in 1985. He is also remembered as an incredible person, philanthropist, business leader, and the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Service Corporation International (SCI).

The gala’s premier sponsors are CenterPoint Energy, ConocoPhillips, and Bette and Ralph Thomas. Other key sponsors include Carolyn and Anthony Hall, Joan Skipper and Ed Peine, and the Strake Foundation.

Gala attendees will enjoy fabulous experiences including a creatively themed seated dinner by City Kitchen, dessert stations throughout the museum, and specialty cocktails throughout the evening. The gala program will also recognize Veteran’s Day and those who have bravely served our country.

The big board and live auction will feature amazing travel and entertainment packages such as trips to see the U.S.Open Tennis tournament, a NASCAR racing experience, NCAA Final Four, and special wildlife experiences and upscale getaways that anyone would love! The fun will continue with tours inside amazing aircraft and space shuttle simulators, STEM-based exhibits and flight simulators, and dance-worthy music spinning by DJ Druw.

Lieutenant General Douglas H. Owens (ret) and LSFM president CEO, said, “We are proud to honor our museum founder, Mr. Waltrip, and his many accomplishments throughout his life. He would be thrilled to know hundreds of guests will attend the gala and support the museum’s mission and vision that aviation inspires achievement and endless possibilities. It’s going to be a terrific evening.”

The Lone Star Flight Museum’s Jet Setter’s Ball will benefit the museum’s aircraft collection and exhibits, STEM education programs, and the preservation of Texas aviation history.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram.