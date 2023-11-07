Learn Basics Of Environmental Conservation At Libraries’ Online Sustainability Club

Fort Bend County Libraries’ (FBCL) “Living Sustainably Club” will meet online on Monday, November 20, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. The topic for the month will be “Living Sustainably 101.”

FBCL’s Living Sustainably Club programs are livestreamed through Webex so that participants can participate virtually and interact with others in real time. This monthly club is an online one by choice — a conscious effort to minimize the carbon footprint by reducing the use of fossil fuels.

For the November meeting, learn about things one can do to use less resources, create less waste, reduce excessive consumption, and help the ecosystem.

Free and open to the public, the Living Sustainably Club meets online on the third Monday of every month. Each month, different topics will focus on discussing, educating, and demonstrating how everyone — from individuals to businesses — can live sustainably within a budget!

Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).