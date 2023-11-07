KelseyCare Advantage Again Earns Highest-Quality Plan Recognition of 5 Stars by Medicare for 2024

KelseyCare Advantage is the only greater Houston area plan to achieve a 5-star rating by Medicare for eight consecutive years

HOUSTON (Nov. 6, 2023) – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has again rated KelseyCare Advantage as one of the nation’s highest-quality Medicare Advantage plans. For the eighth consecutive year, KelseyCare Advantage has achieved an overall rating of 5-out-of-5 stars as part of CMS’ annual assessment of 545 eligible Medicare Advantage plans measured across the nation. KelseyCare Advantage is the only plan in the greater Houston area rated 5-stars for eight consecutive years.

KelseyCare Advantage is one of only 31 Medicare Advantage plans in the United States with the distinction of achieving the CMS 5-star rating for the 2024 plan year. In addition, KelseyCare Advantage is the only plan in the state of Texas to earn 5 stars for eight consecutive years. Among all eligible plans across the United States, less than six percent were rated as 5-star plans by CMS for 2024.

“Our ability to maintain a 5-star rating for eight consecutive years for KelseyCare Advantage represents our ongoing commitment to innovations that continually help improve quality and patient satisfaction,” said Denise Jonathan, vice president of Health Plan Services, KelseyCare Advantage. “Our members choose KelseyCare Advantage year-after-year because they value the high quality of care they receive.”

Superior Quality and Member Satisfaction Earn 5-Star Ratings

“Our providers and clinical staff are empowered to care for KelseyCare patients in a way that is truly focused on quality and patient satisfaction. Compassionate care is a priority for patients, and our 5-star rating reflects KelseyCare’s ability to deliver what patients want and need,” said Paul O’Leary, M.D., M.S., medical director, KelseyCare Advantage.

Each year, CMS evaluates Medicare Advantage plans based on member satisfaction surveys, health outcomes, and quality of the healthcare provided to give overall performance ratings to Medicare Advantage health and prescription drug plans. These ratings help Medicare beneficiaries choose a plan based on quality and performance. A plan can earn from one to five stars. A 5-star rating is considered excellent.

“By connecting our Medicare Advantage plan with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic’s Accountable Care Organization, patients benefit from a highly coordinated system of care that is committed to quality, patient satisfaction, and value. It is our honor and privilege to care for KelseyCare Advantage members who have entrusted us with their health,” said Tony Lin, M.D., chairman and CEO, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

Enrolling in KelseyCare Advantage 5-Star-Rated Medicare Advantage Plan

KelseyCare Advantage is offered in 13 counties: Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery, portions of Galveston, Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Grimes, Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, and Wharton. The plan is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a Houston-based, multispecialty medical group practice that has been caring for families in the greater Houston area for more than 74 years.

Medicare-eligible residents in these areas can enroll in a KelseyCare Advantage plan during the Medicare annual enrollment period between Oct. 15, 2023, and Dec. 7, 2023, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2024. In addition to receiving high-quality care and exceptional customer service, 5-star excellence means that Medicare beneficiaries may enroll in a KelseyCare Advantage plan year-round.

KelseyCare Advantage plans provide all Medicare Part A and B coverage, with some plans that also include Part D prescription drug coverage, to Medicare beneficiaries who want more coverage than traditional Medicare provides.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. To learn more about KelseyCare Advantage or about the Medicare Star Quality Ratings, visit www.kelseycareadvantage.com or www.medicare.gov, or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). KelseyCare Advantage, a product of KS Plan Administrators, LLC, is an HMO and POS Medicare Advantage plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in KelseyCare Advantage depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in the KelseyCare Advantage network.