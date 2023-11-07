Katy ISD to Hold Public Forum for Naming of High School #10 

KATY, TX [November 6, 2023] – During the Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) November Board meeting, the Naming Advisory Committee for High School #10 recommended to the Board of Trustees that the new school be named after the Freeman family, who have a 125-year history in Katy that spans six generations.

The Freeman family are servant leaders in the community, and family members have held positions such as mayor, city council member, and served on the volunteer fire department and the school board. They have also supported many service groups such as the Katy Literary Club, Katy Heritage Society, and Keep Katy Beautiful Board, among others. Their impact on Katy can be viewed in a dedicated section in the Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum.

In addition to their civic service contributions, the Freeman family have been deeply rooted in agriculture and education. W.E. and Mae Belle Freeman, the first generation of Freemans who settled in Katy in the late 19th century, understood the importance of a strong education and sacrificed so their children could attend school. Their children, Mae, Jesse and Dick finished the eighth grade at South Mayde Creek – the highest level offered at the time. Two of their other children, Bill and Buck, later graduated from Katy High School. Five generations of Freemans have graduated from Katy ISD schools and members of the sixth generation are currently enrolled in the district’s schools.

A Public Forum to provide input regarding the proposed name will be held on Wednesday, November 8 at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex. Public comment for High School #10 will begin at 5 p.m. Individuals who wish to speak during the Public Forum may sign up in person at 4:30 p.m. No signups will be allowed once the forum begins. Wednesday, November 8

Katy ISD Education Support Complex

Board Room

6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494

5 – 6 p.m.

High School #10 will be located at 7800 Katy Hockley Road, Katy, Texas 77493. This high school will provide enrollment relief to neighboring campuses in the northwest quadrant of the district that are experiencing fast growth.