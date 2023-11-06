PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch Partners with Spring Woods Middle School for a “Stock the Pantry” Holiday Food Drive

Make a difference through a food donation and receive a free coffee or beignet.

Houston, Texas (Nov. 6, 2023) – In observance of the holiday season, PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch has partnered with Spring Woods Middle School located in Spring Branch I.S.D. to host an inaugural “Stock the Pantry” holiday food drive. Taking place throughout November, those who make a difference through food donations will receive a free PJ’s signature coffee or beignet.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for the community to unite and support our neighbors who are in need of essential food items,” said Nate Brown, co-owner of PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch location. “The holidays are meant to be a joyous occasion, so having food will be one less worry and financial responsibility for these families during this season.”

The “Stock the Pantry” holiday food drive will take place November 1 through November 17, 2023. Throughout this period, PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch will collect non-perishable food items from the surrounding community. Items should be dropped off at PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch located at 9221 Long Point Road, Houston, Texas, 77055. In the true spirit of giving, those making a donation will have the option to receive a complimentary PJ’s signature coffee or beignet. All donated food items will be distributed to Spring Woods Middle School pantry located in Spring Branch I.S.D. on Saturday, November 18th, just in time for the holidays.

“Our food pantry was created to serve families facing crisis or dealing with financial hardship”, said Roy Reyes, Communities in Schools – Student Support Manager at Spring Woods Middle School. “We are grateful for this partnership with PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch that will help feed those who are struggling and who may not know where their holiday meal will come from.”

The “Stock the Pantry” holiday food drive is made possible through the community and sponsors: ReVi Financial Services, David E. Lopez and Long Cap Partners. To learn more or to become a sponsor, please contact springbranch@pjscoffeehouston.com.

About PJs Coffee Spring Branch

Opened in 2023, PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch is committed to coffee, community and culture. Whether you are looking for a caffeine fix, breakfast sandwich, or freshly baked pastry, the coffee shop creates an overall culinary experience to help get your day going. Patrons can select from a variety of hot drinks, organic tea and also iced or frozen beverages made with an original cold brew. The famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a special cold-drip process to protect the flavor and strength pioneered by founder, Phyllis Jordan, over 40 years ago. PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch serves only the top 1% of specialty Arabica beans, providing a gourmet small batch roasted coffee experience every time. It also offers freshly baked pastries including beignets, muffins, croissants, scones, and cinnamon rolls.

PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch is located at 9221 Long Point Road, Houston, Texas, 77055. Learn more by calling 281.888.7373 or by visiting www.pjscoffee.com. You can also follow PJ’s Coffee Spring Branch on Instagram and Facebook: @pjscoffeespringbranch.