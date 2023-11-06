Master Gardeners offer free ‘Winter Protection’ class



The cooler temperatures around Halloween reminded us that winter is coming.

And, that means we need to be prepared to protect our plants against freezing temperatures.

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners are offering a free online class “Winter Protection,” on Friday, Nov. 17, starting at 2 p.m. The 90-minute class is part of the Landscape Success series and will be taught by Deborah Birge, who has been a Master Gardener for more than 20 years.

Attend the class to learn some tips and tricks to prepare before the freeze comes.

Registration is required. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvdeuhqzkrEtb0FTeD0pyOMtgPMwGcM91R#/registration

Registrants will receive a link to connect to the class. Visit https://fbmg.org/landscape-success-2023/ for more information