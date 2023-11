Pursuant to provisions of Occupations Code 2303 the following item has been impounded at:

G-TOW INC 1450 KELLNER/PO BOX 643 BROOKSHIRE, TX 77423 281-934-8711

TDLR VSF Lic. No.0595829VSF

10 LEXS LL RX 2T2BK1BA7AC038908 Total $431.18

Total charges cannot be computed until item is released.