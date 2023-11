Application has been made with the TABC for a MIXED BEVERAGE and FOOD AND BEVERAGE PERMIT

Application has been made with the TABC for a MIXED BEVERAGE and FOOD AND BEVERAGE PERMIT by Jose A Alfaro Flores DBA LOS DIONISIOS LLC to be located @ 19560 Clay Rd STE A and B; Katy Texas 77449 HARRIS COUNTY TEXAS. Officer of said Corporation LOS DIONISIOS is Jose A Alfaro Flores.