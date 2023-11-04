Veterans Honored During Halftime  at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium 

KATY, TX [November 3, 2023] – Katy ISD proudly paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation during a heartwarming Veterans recognition ceremony held during halftime at Legacy Stadium on Friday, November 3. The event welcomed veterans from each military branch who made their way onto the field where they received a standing ovation and loud applause from spectators who expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude.

Katy ISD’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) presented the flags representing each military branch as part of this special recognition. It was a captivating sight as flags waved in the air while band members played the song for each military service.

With Veterans Day upcoming on Saturday, November 11, the event served as a timely reminder of the sacrifices made by these honorable men and women and the vital role they continue to play in our nation’s history. The event highlighted the district’s unwavering commitment to honoring and supporting our veterans who have left their own legacy for future generations.