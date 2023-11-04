The Best Payment Platforms for Popular Slots in 2023

Revealed on this page are the names of some of today’s most secure, convenient and reliable online payment options you can use to play slots at online casinos.

Online casinos today accept a broad range of online payment solutions that players can choose from to top up their accounts and then cash out their winnings when the time comes.

Some online casino operators accept more deposit and withdrawal methods than others, so you should always check that your preferred payment method is accepted before signing up to a fully licensed and regulated iGaming site to play your favourite online slot machines.

Let’s dive straight in to discover more about today’s leading payment platforms commonly accepted at world-class online casinos.

What types of online payment methods do casino sites tend to accept?

Some online casinos may only accept around five or so different payment methods, and others may accept anywhere from 15 to 20 or more. The main types of payment methods players can generally use are the following:

Credit cards

Debit cards

Prepaid voucher cards

Digital wallets (also called web wallets, electronic wallets or e-Wallets)

Direct/instant bank transfers

A growing number of perfectly secure online casinos have also recently started accepting one or more legitimate cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Tether (USDT), DogeCoin (Doge), Bitcoin Cash (BTC), and Litecoin (LTC).

Some online casinos also accept various other trusted cryptos, such as Avalanche, Solana, Cardano, Tron, and Polkadot. It varies from one online casino to the next exactly which payment methods they accept.

Another lesser-used payment solution that some licensed casino sites might accept is the ‘Pay at Cage’ method, where a land-based casino also has an online version of itself, and people can pay in person ‘at the cage’ to top up their online casino account.

This type of payment method is generally only used in the US. Some online casinos also accept cash by courier, or bank cheques, but again, these methods are hardly ever accepted/used.

Which deposit method should I use so I can play online slots?

If you’re looking for reliable deposit methods for popular online slot games, one of the most trusted sites you can turn to in 2023 is the official JohnSlots.com website.

It has details for over 35 different payment methods that are commonly accepted at online casinos across the globe. However, depending on which country you live in will usually determine which payment methods you can use.

For example, payment methods that are popular in South Africa might not be popular in the UK, or payment methods that are popular in Canada might not be popular in New Zealand, India, mainland Europe, or any other major online gambling jurisdiction, and so on.

Also, you as a player might prefer to use a digital wallet, such as PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller, to deposit and withdraw at an online casino, but other players might prefer to use their Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card.

You also find that some players prefer sending money to and from their online casino account using the bank transfer payment option, and others prefer the anonymity and added layer of encryption that cryptocurrencies provide.

Each player is different, which is why online casinos tend to accept a wide range of secure online payment methods to cater to all sorts of players’ needs. In other words, there is no ‘best’ way to deposit or withdraw at online casinos. You just have to settle for a payment solution that best suits your needs.

Some of the most trusted online payment methods commonly used by online casino players in 2023 are the following:

Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Visa Electron, American Express, Diner’s Club (credit & debit cards)

PayPal, Skrill, Payz (formerly ecoPayz), Neteller, WebMoney, Jeton, ClickandBuy, EntroPay, Paytm, EPS, eZeeWallet (e-Wallets/digital wallets)

Zimpler, Apple Pay, Zelle, Zapper, Boku, MuchBetter (mobile payments)

AstroPay, Paysafecard, Neosurf, Flexepin, CashtoCode, ecoVoucher, CASHlib, Revolut, 1Voucher, OTT Voucher, MST Gift Card (prepaid vouchers)

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, DogeCoin, Tether, Avalanche, Tron, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Litecoin, Stellar (cryptocurrencies)

Interac, POLi, Trustly, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), and Net Banking (direct/instant bank transfers)

Conclusion

Before using a payment method, carry out some research into whether it’s safe or not. You can discover more about many of these examples above on the official JohnSlots.com website.

Also, when using a payment method at a licensed online casino, the best thing to do would be to use a payment method that processes deposits AND withdrawals because some can only be used for deposits, and others can only be used for withdrawals.

Don’t forget that to use any of these methods at a fully licensed and regulated online casino, you must be at least the legal minimum age in your country, which might be 18, 19, or 21, depending on where you live.