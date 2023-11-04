Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Inducts  the Class of 2023 

KATY, TX [November 3, 2023] – On Friday evening, under the bright lights of Legacy Stadium, 23 men and women were inducted into the Katy ISD Athletics Hall of Honor. These inspiring individuals represent the highest standard of excellence, commitment, and embody the qualities each district program strives to instill in their athletes.
“The Class of 2023 Hall of Honor inductees not only contributed to the success of Katy ISD athletics, but they made a profound and lasting impact on the community,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics at Katy ISD. “They are leaders who set a standard that our student-athletes can aspire to. We thank them for their commitment, leadership, and sacrifice and congratulate them on their well-deserved induction,” he added.
Over the years, Katy ISD has cultivated a rich history of success in athletics, thanks in large part to the dedication of these remarkable inductees from the Athletic Hall of Honor Class of 2023:
Individuals
Maximo Agoglia
Jennifer Wilder Baird
Kara Williams Braeutigam
Jennifer Carruth Brumfield
Christine Cole
Ivan De Leon
Kaitlyn Eidson
Janna Newsom Ellen
Lisa Hamelin Johnson
Joshua Kimmel
Troy McCormick
Paige Nasis
Michelle Campbell Rochinski
Ronald Scott
Shelli Harrell Summers
Beau Warren
Alexandra Wascom
Chad Weigman
Coaches
Robert Arnold
Peggy Bain
Dennis Lemmons
Special Merits
Debbie Decker
Rusty Dowling
For more information about the Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor, please visit their webpage: Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor