Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Inducts  the Class of 2023 

KATY, TX [November 3, 2023] – On Friday evening, under the bright lights of Legacy Stadium, 23 men and women were inducted into the Katy ISD Athletics Hall of Honor. These inspiring individuals represent the highest standard of excellence, commitment, and embody the qualities each district program strives to instill in their athletes.

“The Class of 2023 Hall of Honor inductees not only contributed to the success of Katy ISD athletics, but they made a profound and lasting impact on the community,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics at Katy ISD. “They are leaders who set a standard that our student-athletes can aspire to. We thank them for their commitment, leadership, and sacrifice and congratulate them on their well-deserved induction,” he added.

Over the years, Katy ISD has cultivated a rich history of success in athletics, thanks in large part to the dedication of these remarkable inductees from the Athletic Hall of Honor Class of 2023:

Individuals

Maximo Agoglia

Jennifer Wilder Baird

Kara Williams Braeutigam

Jennifer Carruth Brumfield

Christine Cole

Ivan De Leon

Kaitlyn Eidson

Janna Newsom Ellen

Lisa Hamelin Johnson

Joshua Kimmel

Troy McCormick

Paige Nasis

Michelle Campbell Rochinski

Ronald Scott

Shelli Harrell Summers

Beau Warren

Alexandra Wascom

Chad Weigman

Coaches

Robert Arnold

Peggy Bain

Dennis Lemmons

Special Merits

Debbie Decker

Rusty Dowling

For more information about the Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor, please visit their webpage: Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor