University of Houston-Downtown Named Fulbright HSI Leader for 2023

HOUSTON (Nov. 3, 2023) — The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) was one of 46 higher education institutions from across the U.S. recently named a Fulbright HSI (Hispanic-Serving Institution) Leader. This year marks the first time for UHD to receive this honor.

Each year since 2021, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognizes the strong engagement of select HSIs with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program. Fulbright HSI Leaders demonstrate noteworthy support for Fulbright exchange participants and promote Fulbright program opportunities on campus. The initiative encourages administrators, faculty and students at HSIs to engage with Fulbright and highlights the strength of HSIs as destinations for international students and scholars.

The recognized colleges and universities include two associate degree colleges, five baccalaureate colleges and special focus institutions, 14 master’s colleges and universities, and 25 doctoral universities.

Assistant Secretary of State for ECA Lee Satterfield commended the institutions receiving the Fulbright HSI Leader designation this year. “Representation matters and pairing the world-class educational opportunities that Hispanic-Serving Institutions provide with the power of Fulbright further enriches the experience and educational opportunities for students and scholars both at home and abroad.”

“This latest distinction for the University of being named a Fulbright HSI Leader stems from the scholarly excellence of our faculty,” said UHD President Loren J. Blanchard. “UHD experienced an unprecedented honor in the University’s history in 2022 when four of our professors (Ms. Natacha Poggio and Drs. Edmund Cueva, Shahnaz Savani, and Rahul Verma) were named Fulbright Scholars. Through their scholarship abroad, they sought to prevent suicide in Badakhshan; teach environmental communications in Ecuador; determine the current behavioral finance and environmental, social, and governance investments in the United Arab Emirates; and lead courses in Spain on the influence of the Classics in Latin America. These faculty members clearly demonstrate not only the research capital within UHD’s faculty base but also the diversity of thought, scholarship, and practice at UHD.”

On November 9, the U.S. Department of State will host a Fulbright HSI Virtual Workshop featuring representatives from Fulbright HSI Leaders to share best practices to engage and support students and faculty, increase the global footprint on campus through the Fulbright Program, host international Fulbright students and scholars, and build international networks. This event is open to the public and is specifically designed for faculty, staff, and stakeholders at HSIs.

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 students, scholars, artists, and teachers from all types of institutions the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters build connections, gain experience, exchange ideas, and address global challenges.

Learn more about Fulbright at https://fulbrightprogram.org, including information about Fulbright’s efforts to further DEIA within the program and about the Fulbright HSI Leaders initiative.

For more information about UHD, visit uhd.edu.