Sens. Cruz, Cassidy and Colleagues Introduce Resolution Opposing a Carbon Tax

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Bill Cassidy (R-L.A.), along with thirteen of their Senate Republican colleagues introduced a resolution pushing back on the implementation of a carbon tax. The resolution addresses the negative impacts of instituting a carbon tax such as discouraging domestic manufacturing and energy productions, more jobs and businesses moving overseas, and lower economic growth.

Upon introduction, Sen Cruz said, “A carbon tax would seriously harm hardworking Texans and Americans. Such a tax would discourage domestic manufacturing and energy production, lead to job outsourcing, and hit working-class families particularly hard. It is imperative that Texans continue to have access to affordable energy, and that’s not possible if we implement a carbon tax alongside the radical climate agenda of the Biden administration.”

Sens. Cruz and Cassidy were joined by U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

Read the full text of the resolution here.