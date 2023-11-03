NAM’s 2023 HOLIDAY BLESSINGS CAMPAIGN IS IN FULL SWING

HOUSTON, TX—Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is in need of toy, food, and monetary donations in order to provide for those in need throughout the holiday season.

There are many families that will not be able to afford to put holiday meals on their table this year. Once again, NAM is providing holiday meals for Thanksgiving and December holidays. Food can be dropped off at the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center located at 15555 Kuykendahl Road, Houston, TX 77090, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you would like to commit to a food drive at your place of business or organization, please contact Samantha Anchia at sanchia@namonline.org for details.

Once again, this year NAM is having a toy drive to collect gifts for nearly 5,000 children in our community ages 12 and under. Many families are struggling just to try to make ends meet that the thought of holiday gifts can be a very stressful thought. New, unwrapped toys in the range of approximately $25 per gift for newborn through age 12 may be dropped off at NAM’s Harrell Family Opportunity Center located behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road, Houston, Texas 77090, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday, December 14, 2023.

In addition to holiday meals and toys, NAM is always in need of monetary donations and volunteers. Volunteers help accept food or toy donations, stock the pantry, prepare food for distribution, carry food to cars, and help with toy distribution. If you are interested in donating your time to NAM, please visit namonline.org/volunteer for more information about our volunteer opportunities.

For more details on NAM’s 2023 Holiday Blessings campaign, please visit https://www.namonline.org/holiday_blessings.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.