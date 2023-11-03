Japanese Garden at Hermann Park, photo by Patrick Talley

Interfaith Prayer Vigil during the U.N. Climate Conference

Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.

Hermann Park

Houston, TX

During the U.N. Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai, people of all faiths and spiritual traditions are invited to come together for prayer, meditation and reflection in the beauty of nature at Hermann Park. Clergy of a variety of faiths/spiritual traditions will offer readings, reflections and prayers/meditations from their traditions, all in support of the ongoing climate conference, which runs from November 30 – December 12. Join us to offer your thoughts and prayers for those in deliberation at COP28. Specific location in the park will be sent to registrants several days in advance of the event. Register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interfaith-prayer-vigil-during-the-un-climate-conference-cop28-tickets-742353287667. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.